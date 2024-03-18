Head to Head Comparison: Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) vs. Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hanryu and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanryu -765.96% -205.88% -87.83% Weibo 23.01% 13.90% 6.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.8% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Weibo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanryu $1.33 million 12.16 -$6.24 million N/A N/A Weibo $1.74 billion 1.33 $85.56 million $1.42 6.98

This table compares Hanryu and Weibo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Hanryu.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hanryu and Weibo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanryu 0 0 0 0 N/A Weibo 1 2 1 0 2.00

Weibo has a consensus price target of $14.53, indicating a potential upside of 46.57%. Given Weibo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weibo is more favorable than Hanryu.

Summary

Weibo beats Hanryu on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanryu

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted marketing offerings, such as Fans Headline and Weibo Express promoted feeds, as well as promoted trends and search products that appear alongside user's trends discovery and search behaviors. In addition, the company offers products, such as trends, search, video/live streaming, and editing tools; content customization, copyright contents pooling, and user interaction development; and search list recommendation, trends list recommendation, and Weibo app opening advertisements. Further, it provides back-end management, traffic support, and product solutions to MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; open application platform for other app developers that allows users to log into third-party applications with their Weibo account for sharing third-party content on its platform; and Weibo Wallet, a product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo, such as handing out red envelops and coupons. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

