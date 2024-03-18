Head to Head Survey: Astrana Health (ASTH) versus The Competition

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) is one of 61 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Astrana Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astrana Health and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.39 billion $60.72 million 30.21 Astrana Health Competitors $1.79 billion $117.47 million 10.27

Profitability

Astrana Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Astrana Health. Astrana Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Astrana Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 4.49% 11.52% 6.67% Astrana Health Competitors -37.01% -366.92% -18.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Astrana Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 1 1 0 2.50 Astrana Health Competitors 66 529 1389 57 2.70

Astrana Health currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.85%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 18.51%. Given Astrana Health’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astrana Health has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health’s rivals have a beta of 0.36, meaning that their average share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Astrana Health rivals beat Astrana Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

