HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.00.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HEI

HEICO Stock Up 0.5 %

HEI stock opened at $187.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. HEICO has a 12 month low of $153.63 and a 12 month high of $200.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.47.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HEICO will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 41.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEICO

(Get Free Report

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.