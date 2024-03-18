Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 672,500 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 709,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,725.0 days.
Hengan International Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of HEGIF opened at $3.02 on Monday. Hengan International Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.
About Hengan International Group
