Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 672,500 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 709,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,725.0 days.

Shares of HEGIF opened at $3.02 on Monday. Hengan International Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

