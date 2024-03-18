Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Hibbett has a payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hibbett to earn $8.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

HIBB opened at $68.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.24. The company has a market cap of $806.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.77. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $83.00.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Hibbett by 153.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Hibbett from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

