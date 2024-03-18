Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.75. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up ~2% yr/yr to ~$1.73-1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion. Hibbett also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.000-8.750 EPS.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $68.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.77. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $83.00.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.35%. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIBB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hibbett by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Hibbett by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hibbett by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Hibbett by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.