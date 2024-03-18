Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Sells 5,069 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 22.0% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $2,001,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $174.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.61 and a 52-week high of $180.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.09.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

