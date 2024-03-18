Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.000-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $356.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $348.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.63 and its 200-day moving average is $449.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana has a 52 week low of $334.54 and a 52 week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

