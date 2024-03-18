Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Short Interest Down 5.4% in February

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyliion

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hyliion by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,528,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 39,038 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Hyliion by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,089,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 376,687 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hyliion by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 164,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyliion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. 26.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Stock Performance

NYSE:HYLN opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.73. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,004.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.