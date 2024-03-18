IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,600 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,890 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Comcast stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

