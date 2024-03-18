IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,235,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,237,000 after purchasing an additional 114,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,122,000 after buying an additional 66,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,073,000 after buying an additional 636,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,305,000 after acquiring an additional 799,429 shares during the last quarter.

IEI opened at $115.06 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2749 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

