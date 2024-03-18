IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 807.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,332 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $74.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.93. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $92.77.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

