IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 304.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $74.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,561 shares of company stock valued at $22,913,351 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.