IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,950 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 197.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 87.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,231 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,964,000 after buying an additional 248,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDB opened at $355.44 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.72 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $421.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.19.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

