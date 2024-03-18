IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,454 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,963,000 after buying an additional 398,367 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after acquiring an additional 391,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $67.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $71.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

