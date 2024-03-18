IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

DE stock opened at $383.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.21 and its 200 day moving average is $382.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.