IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 203.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,067 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,061,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,396 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,521,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $57.95 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.28. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

