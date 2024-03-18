IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.52 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $48.05 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

