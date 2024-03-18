IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,266 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,302,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,842 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,093 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $99.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

