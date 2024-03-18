IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 416 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 113,163.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $422.81 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $327.08 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $435.42 and its 200-day moving average is $409.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

