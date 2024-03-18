IFP Advisors Inc Sells 11,680 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,680 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.9 %

MO opened at $43.87 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

