IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,069 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $92.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.85. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

