IFP Advisors Inc Sells 675 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Tower alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $197.34 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The stock has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.51 and a 200 day moving average of $191.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.