IFP Advisors Inc Sells 69,081 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,081 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,619,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 202,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.