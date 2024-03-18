Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Get Information Services alerts:

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Information Services in a report released on Thursday, March 14th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

ISV has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Information Services Price Performance

Shares of ISV opened at C$25.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of C$460.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.41. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$19.22 and a 1-year high of C$26.98.

Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Information Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

