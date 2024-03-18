Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Integra Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Integra Resources Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ITRG opened at $0.76 on Monday. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Integra Resources by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

