iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,212,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $330.09 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $228.25 and a fifty-two week high of $337.74. The stock has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

