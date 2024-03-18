Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Short Interest Update

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,964,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Jabil by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $123.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.53.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.46%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

