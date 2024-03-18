Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion. Jabil also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.40 EPS.

Jabil Trading Down 16.5 %

Jabil stock opened at $123.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.53. Jabil has a 52 week low of $74.16 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 2.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi raised its position in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

