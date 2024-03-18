Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.89 billion. Jabil also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.65-2.05 EPS.

JBL stock opened at $123.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil has a 52-week low of $74.16 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.53.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

