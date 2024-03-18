Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20-6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.37 billion. Jabil also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.40 EPS.

Jabil Trading Down 16.5 %

JBL stock opened at $123.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.53. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.75.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

