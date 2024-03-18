Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Short Interest Update

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 494,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $170.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.58 and a 200 day moving average of $159.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after buying an additional 726,875 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,023,000 after buying an additional 417,401 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $54,552,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,706,000 after buying an additional 326,448 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

