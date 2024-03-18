Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.39 Per Share

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

JACK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 1.4 %

Jack in the Box stock opened at $73.35 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.58. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $157,685.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,918,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,579 shares of company stock valued at $771,500. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

