Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.39 Per Share

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.34 EPS.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Jack in the Box stock opened at $73.35 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.58. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.77.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $157,685.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,918,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,579 shares of company stock valued at $771,500. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
