Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Jacobs Solutions worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 691,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after purchasing an additional 62,259 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J stock opened at $148.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.27 and a 200-day moving average of $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $151.72.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.30.

In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

