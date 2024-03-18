JinkoSolar (JKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $26.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38.

JKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, February 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 83,550 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

