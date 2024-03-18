JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $52.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $53.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

