Jushi Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) – Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jushi in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Jushi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Jushi’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

JUSHF opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29. Jushi has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.09.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

