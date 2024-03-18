Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,019,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3,723.86% of Kellanova worth $1,845,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 25.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the third quarter valued at $3,248,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the third quarter valued at $5,896,000. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the third quarter valued at $2,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $53.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $4,156,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,164,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,065,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 933,600 shares of company stock worth $50,850,858 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

