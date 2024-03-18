Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Kopin Stock Performance

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $217.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Kopin had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kopin by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 555,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 230,331 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kopin in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

