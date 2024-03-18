Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Update

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $116.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $121.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.45.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. The firm had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.22%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

