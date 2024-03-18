Leerink Partnrs Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Aligos Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Aligos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALGS opened at $0.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

About Aligos Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,538,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,889,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 1,779.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 840,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 795,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 149.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 540,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.