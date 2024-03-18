Leerink Partnrs Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Aligos Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Aligos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.
Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance
ALGS opened at $0.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics
About Aligos Therapeutics
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB).
Featured Articles
