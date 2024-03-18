Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

BWG opened at $8.51 on Monday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWG. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,968,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after buying an additional 72,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 49.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 50,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 19.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

