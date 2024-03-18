Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:BWG opened at $8.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $8.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Here’s Why Bitcoin Miners Stopped Rising With Bitcoin Prices
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Large-Cap Stocks Buying Back Shares Aggressively
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Kohl’s Makes Steady Inventory Improvements. Will Buyers Step In?
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.