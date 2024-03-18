Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWGGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:BWG opened at $8.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWG. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 33,246 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

