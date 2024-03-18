Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Lifeway Foods to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $155,154.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,413,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,136,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $46,609.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,271,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,090,868.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $155,154.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,413,328 shares in the company, valued at $19,136,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,216 shares of company stock worth $818,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

