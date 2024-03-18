Lindsay Co. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share (NYSE:LNN)

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lindsay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Lindsay’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lindsay’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

LNN stock opened at $115.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $152.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average is $123.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lindsay by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lindsay by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Lindsay by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

