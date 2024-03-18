Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Liquidia in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Liquidia’s FY2028 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $15.90 on Monday. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Liquidia by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Liquidia by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Liquidia by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

