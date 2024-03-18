LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCD. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,121,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 27,923 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

