LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of SCD opened at $14.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $14.85.

Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.