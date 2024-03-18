LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of SCD opened at $14.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $14.85.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
