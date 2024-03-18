Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel anticipates that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.25) EPS.

LBPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of LBPH stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $460.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62.

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $96,479,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 162.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,488 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

