Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.04) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.04) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.00). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of LBPH opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $460.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.27. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $96,479,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 121,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 72,811 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,560,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

